Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Sells $300,300,000.00 in Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE SPCE opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

