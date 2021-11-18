Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

