VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VTSI. TheStreet cut VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

VTSI opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $81.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

