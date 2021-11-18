Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

