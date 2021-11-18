Virtu Financial LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHAD opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.