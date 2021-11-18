Virtu Financial LLC Invests $376,000 in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

