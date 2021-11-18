Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDV opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $163.32.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

