Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Workiva by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WK. Truist Securities increased their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of WK stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.70. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,046,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,833,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.