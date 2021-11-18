Virtu Financial LLC Takes $402,000 Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in XPEL by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,000 shares of company stock worth $34,174,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.76 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

