Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 45.6% in October

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ZTR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,372. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 882,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

