Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 45.6% in October

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ZTR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,372. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
