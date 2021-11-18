VITE (VITE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.61 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $51.61 million and $7.05 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,027,273,028 coins and its circulating supply is 494,701,918 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

