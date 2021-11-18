Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.40

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 415365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several brokerages have commented on VIVHY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

