Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Posts Earnings Results

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.