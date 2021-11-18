Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).
VOD stock opened at GBX 116.44 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £31.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 388.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.93.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
