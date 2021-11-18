Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

VOD stock opened at GBX 116.44 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £31.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 388.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

