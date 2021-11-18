Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. Volkswagen has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.