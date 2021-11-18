Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,548. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,191,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

