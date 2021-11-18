Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.26

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 14669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

VRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Get Vroom alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vroom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vroom by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.