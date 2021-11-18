Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 11515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

