Wagerr (WGR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,537.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.75 million and $3,537.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $853.29 or 0.01428142 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 223,915,040 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

