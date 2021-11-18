Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the October 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

