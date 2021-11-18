Walker & Dunlop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,040 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,900% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Shares of WD stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

