Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 53.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Team by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 5.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:TISI opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

