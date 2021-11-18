Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casper Sleep by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 484,885 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Casper Sleep by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

CSPR stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,919.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

