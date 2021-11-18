Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

