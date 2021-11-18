Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.32. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

WMT stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $143.16. 8,130,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,963. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.75.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

