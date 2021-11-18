Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $191.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.41.

NYSE DIS opened at $157.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $140.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $8,052,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

