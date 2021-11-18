Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £681.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($78,585.84).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

