Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after buying an additional 196,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

