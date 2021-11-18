Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last ninety days. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,758,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,928,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

