Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Washington Federal worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after buying an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after buying an additional 302,856 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after buying an additional 218,481 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

