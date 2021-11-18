Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $165.57 and last traded at $165.20, with a volume of 8058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

