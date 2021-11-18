Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on W. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $302.58.

W stock opened at $263.28 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $222.28 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.54 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

