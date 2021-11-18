Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 970 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

