Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

