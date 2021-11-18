Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives $19.25 Average PT from Analysts

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06. Weber has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,768,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

