Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $32.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 93,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

