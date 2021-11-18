Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EPRF remained flat at $$23.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 19,142 shares of the stock were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

