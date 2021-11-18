Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

AAP opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,801,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

