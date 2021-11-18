Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.