Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

