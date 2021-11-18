Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,775,000 after purchasing an additional 101,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.25 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

