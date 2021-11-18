Wedbush Weighs in on Hyzon Motors Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hyzon Motors in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HYZN opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

