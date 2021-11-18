Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Williams Companies (WMB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB):

11/18/2021 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2021 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Williams Companies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WMB traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 4,909,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 127.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,416 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 155,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

