Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):
- 11/9/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “
- 11/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “
- 10/6/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “
ELF opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
