Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

11/9/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

11/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

10/6/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

