Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Envestnet (ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2021 – Envestnet was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/9/2021 – Envestnet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $101.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Envestnet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $89.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Envestnet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

10/6/2021 – Envestnet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ENV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.80. 186,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

