Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZVIA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

ZVIA stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). On average, analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

