Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 837,654 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.70% of Outset Medical worth $62,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 610,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $65.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,362 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

