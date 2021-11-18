Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $63,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,067,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 141,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.