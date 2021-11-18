Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.57% of Snap-on worth $69,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $2,656,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 551.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

