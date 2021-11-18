Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $65.83 Million Holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Diversey were worth $65,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

